This time last year, Lavington was outsiders to make the Ovens and Murray Football League finals for the first time in 15 years.
The Panthers missed out, as expected given how many top-liners they had lost, but the entire league was enormously impressed, as it was only on percentage to Myrtleford.
You get the impression Lavington's time missing finals is over.
The league's leading contested possession winner Billy Glanvill (227) is a massive loss, but the club's picked up four key players, including another gritty ball magnet in Nico Sedgwick and Holbrook premiership player Ewan Mackinlay.
The Panthers are back.
ARRIVALS
Ewan Mackinlay (Holbrook), Tyson Neander (Brock-Burrum), Liam Ross (UNSW Eastern Suburbs), Jed Ansell, Joe Hansen (Corowa-Rutherglen), Andrew Yates (University Blacks), Jono Spina (Ainslie), Nico Sedgwick (East Wagga Kooringal), Jake Hockley (Turvey Park), Cody Mannagh (Thurgoona), Kai Davies (Banyule), Josh Roscarel (Northern Jets), Xavier Russell (Maitland Saints), Jordan Rhodes (Rand-Walbundrie-Walla), Nick Paton (Tallangatta)
DEPARTURES
Billy Glanvill (West Adelaide), Hamish Gilmore (Albury), Brant Dickson (retired)
VFL LISTED
Shaun Mannagh (Werribee), Macca Hallows (Essendon), Nick Newton (GWS)
WHAT WE SAY
BRENT GODDE: After the bizarre circumstances of this week and Wangaratta being stripped of its flag, the Panthers are still officially the reigning premier. So history says the Panthers should make the top-five with the reigning premier rarely missing out on the September action.
STEVE TERVET: Adam Schneider was new in the door this time last year but having 18 games and a full pre-season behind him is a game-changer for the Panthers, who are going to show major improvement. They've built an impressive list but more importantly every player is invested in Schneider and the way he wants to play - so look out.
ANDREW MOIR: Quite often clubs who miss finals really need to land a name player or two to rejoin the top five, but the Panthers will knock that theory on the head and could push for the double chance.
HOW GOOD WILL EWAN MACKINLAY BE?
He might well be in the top three or four recruits. He has a Joe Richards-like acceleration and while it would be unfair to compare anyone with the Collingwood draftee, not many have that blistering pace. Mackinlay played three VFL games with Essendon and the midfielder can also kick more than capably off either foot and, again, not all can do that. He reads a game extremely well, can therefore manufacture a goal and has a terrific temperament.
DID AIDAN COOK GO TO ANOTHER LEVEL LAST YEAR?
Absolutely. This is the forward's third year and you've got to remember his background. Cook is from rugby league mad Wollongong. So playing for Figtree one year and then facing Wangaratta is a world apart. He's a good kick and has explosive pace. But, more importantly, he's a competitive beast.
WHAT WILL BE THE BIGGEST DIFFERENCE? Pace. Last year the Panthers had a quick forward line in Cook, Shaun Driscoll, Darcy Hennessy and Darcy Smith. But now, there's quick players everywhere. As good as midfielders Billy Glanvill, Tom Hargreave and Luke Garland were, it was a one-paced brigade, but now there's Ewan Mackinlay, Tyson Neander and Co. In defence, Joe Hansen's quick. The Panthers will look to run teams ragged, so it will be exciting to watch.
Q&A WITH BEN ASHLEY-COOPER
Q: You seem to have made a home at Lavington after the two years there from Finley?
A: I love the club, which makes it a lot easier with that environment to move over here.
Q: You improved enormously last year, why was that?
A: The culture around the club was unreal, it was hard to not enjoy it and I guess when you enjoy something, you play better footy.
Q: All sporting clubs strive to provide a good environment, why is 'Lavi' so much fun?
A: It's a good group, the whole time on the field you want to play for them and you want to help out and be the best you can. On and off the field everyone's really involved in everything that we do, you feel very welcome.
Q: People inside the club rave about Adam Schneider's impact, can you outline what he does so well?
A: It's more the way he is with the group, you want to play for him. He knows how to speak to each player and get the best out of them. You want to listen to him and play the way he wants you to play.
Q: Last year was Adam's first, what was your role?
A: I had some freedom in the midfield, I'm a team player first, so I like playing that role. I also got to spend a bit more time up forward, so he taught me some forward craft, where to be, how to get there. I just learnt so much about footy during the season.
