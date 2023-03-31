He might well be in the top three or four recruits. He has a Joe Richards-like acceleration and while it would be unfair to compare anyone with the Collingwood draftee, not many have that blistering pace. Mackinlay played three VFL games with Essendon and the midfielder can also kick more than capably off either foot and, again, not all can do that. He reads a game extremely well, can therefore manufacture a goal and has a terrific temperament.