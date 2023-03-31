The league continuing in its current format depends on it. There's two small clubs in the league in Myrtleford and Corowa-Rutherglen and the latter has gone into recess for this season. Yarrawonga is no longer a small town. In fact, we're not sure there's an inland town under 10,000 people in Australia which is booming as much. It must be stressed though that there's no issues at Myrtleford. The club is in a strong financial position, has qualified for senior football finals in the past three years and the numbers, from juniors up, are generally strong. In fact, the club deserves nothing but praise for its ability to fight out of its weight division.The O and M just needs it to stay that way.