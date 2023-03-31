Myrtleford has qualified for the past three finals series (2021 didn't play finals, due to COVID), but it's doubtful the club will continue the streak in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Saints lost a host of top players over October-November, including former long-time captain Matt Dussin and the clever Murray Waite, although the news last week that best and fairest Sam Martyn would play some games provided a huge boost.
After losing those players early in the off-season, the club hit back by snaring impressive forward Kyle Winter-Irving from Seymour, while long-time VFL star Tom Wilson also nominated the Saints as his home club for the year.
However, it won't be enough.
ARRIVALS
Kyle Winter-Irving (Seymour), Sam Hilton-Joyce (Surfers Paradise-Southport), Alex Jacobs (Maroochydore)
DEPARTURES
Murray Waite (Wangaratta), Matt Munro (overseas) Matt Dussin (Chelsea), Ryan Crisp, Callum Crisp, Mal Owers (Noosa), Dawson Simpson (retired), Riley O'Shea (Bright), Kurt Aylett, Ryan Griffen
VFL LISTED
Tom Wilson (Collingwood)
WHAT WE SAY
BRENT GODDE: The Saints couldn't take a trick with injuries last season with players the calibre of Jake Sharp, Dawson Simpson and Ryan Griffen missing a large chunk of the season. They were still good enough to make finals but may not be so fortunate this season considering the quality of the departures and minimal recruits.
STEVE TERVET: It will be fascinating to see how Craig Millar handles the transition from administrator to coach, just as the Saints themselves navigate transition on the field. Above all, my biggest hope for this year is to see Jake Sharp stay injury-free and enjoying his footy.
ANDREW MOIR: The Saints just lost too much class prior to Christmas to remain in finals.
WILL THE O AND M BE SWEATING ON MYRTLEFORD REMAINING COMPETITIVE?
The league continuing in its current format depends on it. There's two small clubs in the league in Myrtleford and Corowa-Rutherglen and the latter has gone into recess for this season. Yarrawonga is no longer a small town. In fact, we're not sure there's an inland town under 10,000 people in Australia which is booming as much. It must be stressed though that there's no issues at Myrtleford. The club is in a strong financial position, has qualified for senior football finals in the past three years and the numbers, from juniors up, are generally strong. In fact, the club deserves nothing but praise for its ability to fight out of its weight division.The O and M just needs it to stay that way.
GIVEN THE SAINTS LOST A HOST OF TOP PLAYERS, HOW DO THEY MAKE FINALS?
They will need their promising batch of players, like Declan Bren, Josh Muraca and Ryley Bouker, to continue to improve. Bouker debuted in June, 2018, yet he's still a youngster. He played in the club's 2019 under 18 premiership, but then had two shoulder reconstructions. That would rock the confidence of any player, but he showed strong signs late last year.
Q&A WITH KLYE WINTER-IRVING
Q: Why the move to Myrtleford?
A: I got offered this really good work opportunity up at Mount Beauty, so I got in contact with Myrtleford and obviously Seymour's a small community town and gets good local support and Myrtleford fitted that. I love the outdoors as well, fishing, hunting and Myrtleford seemed a bit more like home.
Q: Who's the biggest fishing fan?
A: Jake Sharp's number one and a few of the young guys will also go, whether they just come out in the kayaks and just like being out on the water.
Q: Is it true that the likeable Jake is a better footballer than fisherman?
A: (Laughs loudly) A bit of both, he's a really good lad and he played a big part in getting me across, along with the coach Craig Millar and a few of the other boys having me around for dinner. The club has done everything they can to help me out, it's more than I expected.
Q: At 26, is your best footy ahead of you?
A: I hope so. I broke and dislocated my ankle coming up in May two years ago and I only played the back end of 2022 and didn't perform as well as I'd like, then I ended up going to the (Northern) Territory and played nine or 10 games.
Q: Is the ankle 100%?
A: It's not 100%, I don't think it will ever be back to 100%.
