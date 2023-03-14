Supply chain issues, surging operational costs plague Border pet food plants

Two Border pet food producers competing against rising electricity and operational costs will not rule out layoffs to weather the storm of inflation amid a post-pandemic pet boom.
Following the Staughton Group announcement, one of Wodonga's biggest employers Mars Petcare said it was "not immune" to inflationary pressures hitting its manufacturing teams.
"The inflationary pressures being felt around the globe are well documented," Mars Petcare Australia general manager Craig Sargeant said.
"While we continue to absorb many of these impacts coming from raw materials, any cost increases that we have to make are to ensure we can supply quality pet food for Australia's pets. "
In 2019 Mars Petcare cited drought-driven price increases for ingredients and increasing operational costs as the reasons behind its attempt to terminate the employment and wages agreement at its Wodonga factory.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Six months earlier the company had sought 32 redundancies from its recently upgraded Wodonga factory, layoffs that represented some 13 per cent of its manufacturing and reliability division.
Now the business says it is facing pandemic-born supply chain issues alongside booming demand, due in part to the eight per cent increase in pet ownership across Australia since the pandemic began.
"Our Wodonga and Bathurst-based manufacturing teams have needed to be agile to expand production to meet the current demand for pet food," Mr Sargeant said.
Federation Council, the local government area in which MRPF and Staughton Group are located, said it was focused on the sales record at the Howlong Industrial Park despite the announcement 15 full-time staff had been made redundant.
"The wider region is still experiencing strong growth, especially in Howlong and Albury-Wodonga, and as such we anticipate our sales to progress," Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke said.
The Border Mail asked Mars Petcare and Mr Staughton whether their businesses were planning further redundancies to deal with supply chain and inflationary pressures, to which both companies declined to provide further comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.