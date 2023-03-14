The Border Mail
Supply chain issues, surging operational costs at Mars Petcare, Staughton Group

AG
By Alice Gifford
March 15 2023 - 4:00am
Supply chain issues, surging operational costs plague Border pet food plants

Two Border pet food producers competing against rising electricity and operational costs will not rule out layoffs to weather the storm of inflation amid a post-pandemic pet boom.

