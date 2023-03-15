A Wodonga school is playing its part to help break a national record for the number of students to walk or ride to school in a single day.
Victory Lutheran College will participate in the National Ride2School Day on Friday, March 24, where it is tipped its students will be among more than 350,000 pupils across the country involved in the program.
The campaign is headed by Bicycle Network and will attempt to break the previous top mark of 370,000 students, set in 2022 across 307 schools, with the aim to have more than 400,000 this year.
Victory's primary sports coordinator Cade Mills said around 10 per cent of the school's students regularly rode to school, but he hoped to see that increase to more than 30 per cent for the national day.
"Kids should be getting 60 minutes of exercise a day, so walking or riding to school obviously contributes a fair bit to that," he said.
"We not only encourage kids to get involved, but we encourage parents to take the day to walk and ride with their kids to school. That sort of shared exercise is great and it shows the kids that their parents value it as well, which is really important.
"We still have a lot of people that are just too far away, but we do encourage parents to drop their kids off a kilometre from school so they can walk the last part and get involved that way.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We would certainly be very keen to to see our school population really buy in and get on their feet and on their bikes."
Mr Mills said students who walked or rode to school arrived more focused and ready to learn.
"This morning activity helps students be happier, healthier and have an overall feeling of social connection," he said.
Mr Mills said it was important students and parents planned out the route their child would take and had a practice run to ensure they felt confident.
He added it could also be beneficial to find fellow students who lived nearby to ride or walk to school with on a regular basis.
National Ride2School Day, which commenced in 2006, is a free event that is open to all primary and secondary schools across Australia.
Last year saw 911 schools participate, including 307 for the first time.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.