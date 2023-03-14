Businesses continuing to struggle with the Border's staffing crisis are the focus of a jobs expo in Wodonga on Thursday March 16.
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said the event aimed to reduce the stress on job seekers and employers.
"Hopefully people will walk out with a job," he said.
Mr Jenkin urged everyone to come along and look at their options, especially in light of the fact several organisations had jobs ready to go - they just needed applications.
"The focus is jobs right now," he said. "Our previous expo in September focused on careers too, but this event is really about less focus on long-term careers and more focus on getting people work as quickly as possible."
"We will also have short courses such as forklift drivers licensing and training available to do it on the spot," he said.
"It'll be great to approach an employer and it will be based on face-to-face interaction instead of being judged on resumes."
About 500 people attended last year's event, but Mr Jenkin said it wasn't about the numbers but rather getting people into stable work and having "the chance to present as a person".
"It will be informative and we will have an MC who will speak on behalf of employers and what they have on offer," he said.
"Throughout the day, there will be information sessions for anyone wishing to know more about training, job development and to meet employers and get a feel of who they are.
"If job seekers complete a small survey, we will also give them popcorn and coffee."
Mr Jenkin said getting more people into jobs was a tremendous way to foster economic growth on the Border.
The expo will be at The Cube Wodonga from 10am to 6pm.
