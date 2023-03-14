Greed, corruption, violence, passion and adultery will fill the air when the "fabulously sinful" story of Chicago is about to open at The Cube Wodonga.
Musical theatre company Livid Productions have put together a cast of 30 actors, singers and dancers, with seven shows to be performed from March 24.
The musical tells the story of Roxie Hart "in the decadence of the 1920s".
The character is a housewife who murders her on-the-side lover and then convinces her hapless husband to take the rap.
The company said Roxie and fellow "merry murderess" Velma Kelly vied for the spotlight, ultimately joining forces in search of fame, fortune, and acquittal.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury's Chantelle Hutchins, 41, plays Velma, and has been involved in theatre on the Border for about four years.
Hutchins said she was excited for the show's opening night after many hours of hard work in order "to bring everything together".
"It's very exciting to be playing a major role," she said. "My character is very fun and strong and independent.She's the centre of attention until Roxy Hart comes along."
Hutchins is a marketing manager at Stean Nicholls Real Estate and has three children with husband Lachlan, an auctioneer at the firm.
A dancer her whole life, she said she looked forward to getting on stage and showing the community "all the hard work from everyone coming to fruition".
Partner-in-crime Deanna Merriman, 38, plays Roxie Hart, a character described as a "self-obsessed murderer who will step on the people she loves to get to fame".
Merriman said the role had been interesting, especially given it was her first-ever time on stage as an actor.
"This is my first role, I normally watch the theatre shows around here, but it was never the right time to be involved," she said. " but it's been really fun."
Merriman owns a dance studio, but singing and acting were "out of my comfort zone".
"It's going to be a great show, it's visually amazing, and the characters have been cast really well," she said.
Director David Todd said the show was coming along nicely.
"The show is the second I've directed. I also did it in 1986, but it's completely different today," he said.
"It's fast, great music, and the dancing is spectacular - everyone has worked very hard to cover all areas."
Vocal director Lauren Schmutter said that in true David Todd fashion, the show would be a visual feast.
Tickets for the two-hour show Chicago can be bought from $44 thecubewodonga.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.