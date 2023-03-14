Four Border gyms will host teams for the annual Sunshine Ride cancer fundraiser starting Friday, March 16.
Groups will undertake the 24-hour stationary bike challenge at Wodonga-based PT Fitness, Adrenaline Boxing and Conditioning in Albury, Fernwood Fitness Albury and F45 in both Albury and Wodonga to raise funds and awareness for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
"Like everyone in the community, and with a large number of members, we too have been touched by cancer," PT Fitness owner Nic Conway said.
"We admire what Adrenaline has put in to make the Sunshine Ride such a success and hopefully we can do our bit on this side of the Border and make Wodonga proud."
Adrenaline Boxing and Conditioning owner Stu Wilcox said it was great to see other gyms get involved and create the opportunity for some friendly competition.
"The more competition the better. It's all going to the one great cause and the more people we can get, the more money we can raise and hopefully kick cancer in the butt," he said.
Wodonga councillor Danny Lowe hasn't been a bike for more than 10 minutes since he was diagnosed with cancer in his nasal cavity in January last year, but has committed to an hour on the pedals for the cause.
"I'm not really sure how I'll go, but they say it's mind over muscle," he said.
"It will be tough, but nothing like what I've been through. I lost my little boy and my mum to cancer, so I thought I had a good grasp on treatments, but it's not until you actually go through it that you realise what your body has to go through."
Janet Ayton, who was treated at the cancer centre last year, has a team of 13 organised for the event, including her son, Blake, a personal trainer at PT Fitness.
"It's so good to have that facility in our community," she said.
To sign up or donate, visit sunshineride.com.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
