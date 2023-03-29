With Corowa-Rutherglen out of the equation, how has the landscape changed in Ovens and Murray netball? We spoke to all nine clubs to gauge where they're at following some significant player movement over the summer and on this evidence, this race to play finals is going to be more competitive than ever before.
Coach: Skye Hillier
Last season: 5th
Gains: Niamh Thorn, Gretel Schroder, Brigetta Singe, Courtney Gordon, Maggie Ratcliffe-Reid.
Losses: Alison Meani, Sarah Jones, Karina Cameron, Kristen Andrews.
Prospects: There's been a high turnover at the Sportsground but quality on court hasn't been compromised as the Tigers bid to remain in the top-five. Niamh Thorn, from Shepparton, trained with Albury last year and has now committed to play while Gretel Schroder brings state league experience from her time in Melbourne. Highly-rated young goal shooter Lilli Howe gets her opportunity in A-grade this year.
Coach's comment: "We're just as strong as we were last year, it'll be just be about trying to get that cohesion among the squad with a few new girls having come on board."
Prediction: 7th
Coach: Linda Charlton
Last season: 3rd
Gains: Audrey Adams (North Albury), Erin Haberecht (returning to play), Liv Maguire (Wodonga Raiders), Brooke Wilson (Billabong Crows).
Losses: Grace Hay (football), Emily Stewart (Wodonga Raiders), Maggie Thompson (retired).
Prospects: The buzz around Christine Oguche continues to grow as the towering goal shooter gears up for her first full season of A-grade netball. Oguche is playing VNL again this year and will represent Victoria at the National Championships in April so it's no wonder the Panthers are stoked to have her committed. The loss of Emily Stewart and Grace Hay is a blow but opportunities will arise for some of Lavington's B-grade premiership stars to prove themselves at the top level.
Coach's comment: "We're really excited about our squad. There wasn't much between the top four sides last year so I don't see why we can't challenge for the premiership."
Prediction: 3rd
Coaches: Olivia Sinclair & Tina Way
Last season: 8th
Gains: Olivia Sinclair, Sophie Hanrahan (Corowa-Rutherglen), Georgia Ryan (Strathmerton).
Losses: Sophie Cappillari, Amber Quirk, Shanae Gribbin, Tara Breen, Ellie Cooper, Morgan Byrne, Zoe Pitts
Prospects: Even before the arrival of dual Toni Wilson medalist Sophie Hanrahan, the Saints looked set to climb the ladder. Georgia Ryan, having formerly coached Tatura in the GV League, brings a touch of class while Hanrahan's former Corowa-Rutherglen team-mate and new co-coach Liv Sinclair has been given the all-clear to resume playing after recovering fully from her Achilles injury. Look out for defensive mid-courter Evie Hughes following her promotion from the under-17s.
Coach's comment: "Over the summer, we have built a bit of momentum and there has been a change in motivation and willingness to really want to get success. To then add a talent of Soph's calibre on top of that has been the icing on the cake."
Prediction: 4th
Coach: Emily Browne
Last season: 6th
Gains: Lily Kelly (Wodonga Raiders), Allanah Moloney, Bethany Moloney, Brooklyn Moloney (Billabong Crows).
Losses: Nat Heagney (university), Maddie Pearson (travel).
Prospects: The Hoppers, so close to finals in 2022, will miss the goals of Nat Heagney but have gained the talented trio of Moloney sisters, continuing the club's reputation of bringing through rising stars from the bush leagues.
Coach's comment: "We're a very young side but if we can teach ourselves to play a full 60-minute game, we will cause a couple of upsets."
Prediction: 6th
Coaches: Lou Byrne & Hannah Grady
Last season: Runners-up
Gains: Ellie Cooper (Myrtleford), Kellie Keen (Benalla), Brooke Pryse (year off).
Losses: Chaye Crimmins (pregnancy).
Prospects: After losing the grand final, the Magpies are fired up to go one better and the arrival of former Raiders star Brooke Pryse is a huge boost to their defensive capabilities. At the other end of the court, the return to fitness of Amanda Umanski will be like having a new recruit, while league Hot Shot Georgia Clark is on her way back from the knee injury which effectively ruled her out of the decider. The return of premiership coach Kellie Keen gives the Magpies even greater depth.
Coach's comment: "The goal is always to make finals and we didn't expect to end up where we did last year. But the desire this group of girls has means we can definitely go all the way this time."
Prediction: 2nd
Coach: Gracie Reid
Last season: 9th
Gains: Molly Murray, Skye Fulton.
Losses: Jenna McLeod.
Prospects: The departure of defender Jenna McLeod, a 100-game player for the Hawks, leaves big shoes to fill but emerging youngsters Molly Murray and Skye Fulton have got new coach Gracie Reid excited about their potential to shine at A-grade level. Reid was originally sharing the role with Courtney Hillier but the latter is now moving interstate.
Coach's comment: "Our big focus is development. Unfortunately, last year, we didn't have the best season so we want to grow and work with the younger girls to develop our netball for the next few years."
Prediction: 9th
Coach: Bianca Mann
Last season: 10th
Gains: Ruby Martin (Seymour), Lisa French (Corowa-Rutherglen), Madi Nation (Melbourne).
Losses: Hannah Pole (Tallangatta), Kristen Wright (moved away).
Prospects: More depth, more versatility and - crucially - more height have given Wodonga the belief they can start to climb the ladder. Former Seymour goaler Ruby Martin joins an attack end which will also feature Lisa French, who took out the competition's B-grade best-and-fairest playing for Corowa-Rutherglen in 2022. The speed and experience of Madi Nation in the midcourt adds another string to Wodonga's bow.
Coach's comment: "We're coming from a long way back so we want to get a few more wins under our belt and build over the next few years to be back up there challenging in finals."
Prediction: 8th
Coach: Jodie House
Last season: 7th
Gains: Emily Stewart (Lavington), Caitlyn Wardius (Rand-Walbundrie-Walla), Chloe Benson, Abbey Chapman, Eliza Howard, AJ Moss, Bailey Taylor, Jess Weltner.
Losses: Charli Conway, Tamara Jones, Renae Larkin, Chelsea Wettern, Kytlee Willis.
Prospects: Raiders would be disappointed not to make finals this season after retaining their core group for the first time in years. Emily Stewart's decision to come across from Lavington is music to the ears of not only coach Jodie House but fellow goaler Taylor Donelan after her breakout year in 2022. That sort of height in the circle adds a new dimension to the Raiders attack end, while new recruit Eliza Howard arrives as another tall timber at the opposite end of the court.
Coach's comment: "We're not starting from scratch this year, which gives us a lot more confidence. We've been fortunate with a couple of good pick-ups and Taylor already feels like she's been playing with Em for years."
Prediction: 5th
Coach: Laura Irvine
Last season: Premiers
Gains: Emily Laracy (Corowa-Rutherglen), Sharnie Hazelman, Laura Davis, Caity Seymour, Annalise Grinter (returning after pregnancies)
Losses: Liv Lovell (pregnancy).
Prospects: When the reigning premiers get even stronger, how can you tip against them? Emily Laracy, a key member of the Corowa-Rutherglen side which finished top last season, is now a Pigeon while four new Mums are ready to resume their playing careers and bolster an already stellar squad. Plus, the recommitment of Kylie Leslie, Sarah Moore, Bridget Cassar and Hannah Symes means Yarrawonga's standards will be higher than ever - just the sort of environment which will bring the best out of their burgeoning prospects from the 17-and-under grade.
Coach's comment: "We should be competitive again. We've still got the core of what we had last year and a few young ones pushing for senior selection as well."
Prediction: 1st
