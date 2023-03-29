Prospects: After losing the grand final, the Magpies are fired up to go one better and the arrival of former Raiders star Brooke Pryse is a huge boost to their defensive capabilities. At the other end of the court, the return to fitness of Amanda Umanski will be like having a new recruit, while league Hot Shot Georgia Clark is on her way back from the knee injury which effectively ruled her out of the decider. The return of premiership coach Kellie Keen gives the Magpies even greater depth.