Ovens and Murray netball preview 2023

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 29 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:40pm
Who will have the biggest impact on season 2023?
With Corowa-Rutherglen out of the equation, how has the landscape changed in Ovens and Murray netball? We spoke to all nine clubs to gauge where they're at following some significant player movement over the summer and on this evidence, this race to play finals is going to be more competitive than ever before.

