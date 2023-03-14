A SERIES of criminal offences have been outlined by Albury councillor Darren Cameron as part of his effort to tackle anti-social behaviour in a section of Lavington.
The incidents were listed by Cr Cameron at Monday night's council meeting to contrast with police reports pointing to no crime in the Saville Avenue drain reserve dating to 2017.
A vehicle dumping, domestic violence, property damage, assault, threats, property invasion, with some crimes occurring multiple times, were reported by residents over recent years.
Cr Cameron said he had discussed the issue with police in recent days and been told the juxtaposition may be a result of varying methods of reports being logged.
"It's possible to use different systems and different descriptors and sometimes two police officers enter something a little different to how they should," he said.
Cr Cameron noted the drain area could be identified in various ways.
"It's very easy to get the wrong name, it's very easy to call it Kaitlers Road or intersection of Prune and Kaitlers," he said.
The Lavington-based councillor won unanimous support for his notice of motion calling for a council report into options to address anti-social behaviour in the area.
The account will address evidence of anti-social activity and crime in the area and options to provide security cameras to cover it.
It will also examine the possible fencing off of the drain and closure of the nearby walkway.
A further clause for the author to address was added by councillor Ashley Edwards.
That involves scrutinising options to alter the drain and walkway in line with principles of "crime prevention through environmental design".
Councillor Alice Glachan asked for consideration to be given to placing the city's mobile CCTV trailer in the area.
Acting chief executive Tracey Squire said that was a possibility, but it depended on the discussions with police and what they deemed to be priority locations.
