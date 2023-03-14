NSW Labor has given a sliver of hope of action on a new Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge if elected, with its road spokeswoman talking up co-operation between states.
Jenny Aitchison said many state government grant applications specified money could only benefit NSW which failed to acknowledge the realities of border areas.
"Last time I looked we don't do custom points across state borders any more, we've got to really look at the economic benefits we get from interstate transport, from travellers coming to our state," Ms Aitchison said during a visit to Albury.
Asked about the Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge, Ms Aitchison said she would not make promises she can't keep but would examine a NSW-Victoria-Commonwealth funding deal with Labor colleagues if she became roads minister.
"My approach has always been to collaborate, to work with all levels of government and governments across the aisle and different levels of government," she said.
"We've got to start working with our neighbours on these issues, the federal government has been very co-operative, I think in terms of the NSW floods and coming to the party, much more, I would say, than the former Liberal government had and I'm really looking forward to having a situation where we can have a really good conversations with them."
Ms Aitchison used her visit to announce a Labor government would provide extra road repairs funding to councils if elected.
It amounts to $1.472 million for Albury, $5.732 million for Federation, $5.154 million and $2.956 million for Snowy Valleys.
Ms Aitchison criticised the NSW Coalition for failing to reclassify roads from local to state to ease the maintenance burden on councils.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said issues with council roads crews and the impact on jobs from tenders had delayed the reclassification.
He defended the Coalition's funding of roads in the seat of Albury, pointing to $20 million announced in February alone.
