If Leigh Williams is better, it's a bit like Steve Smith averaging 75 in his last series and 80 in his next. The former Norwood forward dominated the league last year, missing seven regular season games, but still won the Doug Strang Medal. The question relates to that second injury after breaking a bone in his back. Williams missed a month and was sensational when he came back, but it doesn't matter how good you were, if you've broken a bone in your back, it has to have had an impact.