Yarrawonga looks to claim first premiership, post Brendan-Fevola

By Andrew Moir
Updated April 6 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 1:37pm
Yarrawonga's Bailey Frauenfelder is capable of kicking classy goals, but he's determined to continue improving his consistency. Picture by Mark Jesser

Yarrawonga lost last year's grand final by three points. The club has lost siblings Jack and Will Sexton, who were sensational last year, along with reliable defender Jye Cross from the grand final. But if you add Michael Gibbons and Harry Wheeler, who missed the decider through injury, and Corowa-Rutherglen recruit Cam Wilson, who starred at interleague level, it's a better team.

