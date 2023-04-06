Yarrawonga lost last year's grand final by three points. The club has lost siblings Jack and Will Sexton, who were sensational last year, along with reliable defender Jye Cross from the grand final. But if you add Michael Gibbons and Harry Wheeler, who missed the decider through injury, and Corowa-Rutherglen recruit Cam Wilson, who starred at interleague level, it's a better team.
ARRIVALS
Matt Casey (Baldwyn), Luke Congram (Tocumwal), Will Robinson (Darwin), Nick Irvine (Tungamah), Cam Wilson, Jarryd Hatton (Corowa-Rutherglen), Tom McKimmie (Rennie), Dillon Walsh-Hall (Newcastle), Cooper Bennett (Wahgunyah), Jacob Bartlett (Berrigan)
DEPARTURES
Jye Cross (Leopold), Kayden Sharp, Connor Griffiths, Jackson Meade, Zac Cuppins (Mulwala), Jack Sexton (Southport), Will Sexton (Northern Bullants)
VFL LISTED
Finbar O'Dwyer (Williamstown), Angus Curry (Port Melbourne)
WHAT WE SAY
BRENT GODDE: Kudos to Pigeon officials who dared to dream and target Stevie J as coach over the off-season. The arrival of the Geelong champion is not only a stunning coup for the Pigeons but the league as a whole. Could their reward be a flag after going so agonisingly close last year? I've got a sneaking suspicion it will be.
STEVE TERVET: Stevie J's appointment is a compliment to not only the way the Pigeons operate, but how attractive the Ovens and Murray is to some of the game's big names. We need characters in the sport and if Johnson delivers off the field like he used to on it, we're in for a rollercoaster ride.
ANDREW MOIR: The competition favourites. As good as the Sexton siblings Jack and Will were once they returned from the VFL and defender Jye Cross was solid, a team with Michael Gibbons, Harry Wheeler (both injured for the grand final) and the recruitment of O and M on-baller Cam Wilson means they have gone past fellow grand finalists Wangaratta, missing Joe Richards.
WILL LEIGH WILLIAMS BE BETTER THIS YEAR?
If Leigh Williams is better, it's a bit like Steve Smith averaging 75 in his last series and 80 in his next. The former Norwood forward dominated the league last year, missing seven regular season games, but still won the Doug Strang Medal. The question relates to that second injury after breaking a bone in his back. Williams missed a month and was sensational when he came back, but it doesn't matter how good you were, if you've broken a bone in your back, it has to have had an impact.
WILL WILLIE WHEELER BE BETTER?
Easy one, yes. Wheeler was a gun at Williamstown in 2019 and then joined Yarrawonga. 2020 was COVID, so there's one season gone. He then played in the Top End and injured his foot, which required surgery, so 2021 was written off. He finally returned last year, but then got smaller issues, COVID, an infection, etc, he just couldn't get a consistent run. He played some good footy, but his second half in the grand final showed just why he's in the top 10 players. He's leaner this year and in terrific shape.
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM MICHAEL GIBBONS?
If you're the coach, just tell him to have some fun. Gibbons told The Border Mail after his injury-interrupted debut season the fact he got cut from Carlton after 2021 broke him. Up here, he got a calf complaint, then a fractured foot and finally the hamstring injury. His former strength and conditioning coach at Carlton said his body had never "relaxed". Gibbons has a point to prove, but the Pigeons will just say, 'have fun'.
Q&A WITH BAILEY FRAUENFELDER
Q: You certainly took a step forward last year, what do you put that down to?
A: Probably just a bit fitter and was able to run more in games. I felt like I was a little more consistent, I probably would have liked to have stay involved in games for longer periods.
Q: Where is your fitness now compared to last year?
A: I'd say I'm fitter now, I've been doing more running this year than previous years.
Q: Why's that?
A: I've been working away a little bit, so it's been hard to get to training all the time.
Q: You're certainly one of the best celebrators of a goal with that arm pointing to the sky and the high knee lift, where did that come from?
A: I couldn't tell you to be honest. I feel like if I can get the side going with a bit of excitement, it's probably what we need sometimes.
Q: The recruitment of three-time Geelong premiership player Steve Johnson as non-playing coach was the biggest recruiting news of the off-season, what's he added?
A: He's been a massive inclusion, he's done it all.
Q: As we know, Steve was a magician in the forward line and you're also a clever forward, what tips has he given you?
A: He hasn't necessarily done that, but it's been more a case of giving me a licence to play what I see.
