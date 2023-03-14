Dianne Wurtz, Helen Curtis, Carol Sewell and Dee Gordon claimed a six sets to nil, 40 games to11 win in section one on Tuesday, March 14.
Curtis was spectacular with her opponents only able to secure three games from her.
In the other section one clash, Sally Bulle's team of Diane Star, Trish Scammell and Kaye Semmler started strongly against Moore's Marianne Spencer, Trish Moore, Sandy van der Staadt and Ros Frawley, claiming the first two sets 8-2.
And Bulle continued that sturdy form, holding on to a tie-breaker win 6-5 and only dropped one set to round out a five sets, 38 games to one set, 18 games victory.
Meanwhile in section three, Antone's Norelle Webb and June Kent continued their supremacy, winning three sets, 27 games to nil sets, 17 games against Jones.
Juleen Cannon and Jan Dihood jostled against Brenda Huckstepp's team, including Susie Finlay and Chris Denby, losing the opening set 5-9.
However, Cannon recovered to claim the next two sets 9-3 and 9-5 for the overall win, two sets, 23 games to one set, 17 games.
Meanwhile in other news, entries for Albury's Annual Easter Tournament have opened and will close Friday, March 24.
And entries for the Rex Hartwig Cup will close on Sunday, April 2.
The event runs from April 12-15.
Further details are available at www.alburytennisassociation.com.au.
