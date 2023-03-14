For those stumped by chronic and worsening shortages across the teaching profession, removing financial barriers may form part of the solution.
Academics and teachers-in-training at La Trobe University in Wodonga, which this year launched its inaugural on-campus Bachelor of Education degree, said the cost of university and unpaid placements were a barrier for many to the profession.
La Trobe education senior lecturer Kylie Murphy said unpaid placements were a burden for lower socio-economic groups and people with care responsibilities.
"It is a reason why education students drop out of their course, just because they can't afford to do the placements," Dr Murphy said.
"A lot of university students have to work, so to go on a placement of two to four weeks you have to stop working and your income just stops."
"You have to take time off work and you still have bills to pay. It doesn't make sense to be unpaid for still doing the work in the classroom," Mr Reeves said.
"Teaching should be a subsidised course or even free through TAFE or university. We need them, so what is the point of charging the amounts we do?
"Everyone needs teachers. It is a needed profession you cannot do without."
Dr Murphy said the national requirement for unpaid school placements - a minimum 60 days for postgraduate pre-service teachers and 80 days for undergraduate pre-service teachers - had pushed students to drop out of the course.
"It means that you lose the diversity of teachers because all the ones who don't have those financial resources aren't represented in teaching because they couldn't afford to make it through the training," Dr Murphy said.
"It is important for teachers who represent the true diversity of our community to be teaching future generations."
Last week academics made an equity call to end compulsory unpaid internships and placements in bachelor degrees, as students who could not afford the balance were found to have dropped out over cost-of-living pressures.
La Trobe University senior lecturer Steve Murphy said the way placements were currently structured created a burnout risk for aspiring teachers, with low-paid work also taking up potential study time.
"They're not forced to pour coffees or pull beers on the weekend to pay their way through, which seems like a more just way to provide access to people who wouldn't normally enter the profession," Dr Murphy said.
