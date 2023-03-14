The Border Mail
Front Page produces personal best time in Newmarket Handicap at Flemington

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00pm
Paul Duryea said Front Page produced a massive run in the Newmarket.

Paul Duryea is confident Front Page is well on the way to recovery after his brave performance in the Newmarket last weekend.

