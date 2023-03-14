Paul Duryea is confident Front Page is well on the way to recovery after his brave performance in the Newmarket last weekend.
The part-owner and strapper of the Corowa sprinter said Front Page arguably produced one of the runs of his career in the Group 1 sprint when finishing midfield behind In Secret.
"He was a little bit weary immediately after the race as you would expect but he seems to be fine," he said.
"We were super proud of his performance and thought he produced a massive run.
"They weren't that far outside the track record after running splits of 10.3, 10.5 and 10.8 for each furlong of the last 600m.
"Those other early leaders felt the pinch and dropped off to the tail of the field while Front Page was still running second with 100m to go.
"He produced a personal best time for the 1200m.
"We were officially 2.85-lengths behind the winner in one of the highest rating Newmarket's in the history of the race."
Duryea said the stable was yet to pinpoint a suitable race for Front Page's next start this preparation.
The TJ Smith Stakes in Sydney, William Reid Stakes at Moonee Valley or defending his Wagga Town Plate crown at Wagga in May are all possible targets.
"We nominated for the TJ Smith which was our preferred option if he finished top three in the Newmarket," Duryea said.
"But we probably won't go there at this stage.
"Another option is the Group 1 William Reid but it is only a week from Friday and might be a bit too soon.
"A similar campaign to last year when he won the Wagga Town Plate and then targeted the Kosciuszko is also a possibility.
"That would all hinge on how much weight he got in the Wagga Town Plate."
