Michael Newton's decision to step down from Wangaratta's captaincy brings an end to a sensational six-year reign in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Newton played 28 AFL games with Melbourne before joining SANFL powerhouse Norwood in 2012.
He grabbed a premiership with the Redlegs two years later and then joined Wangaratta in 2016.
He was appointed captain the following year and led the Pies to the upset grand final win over Albury and became a two-time premiership captain when they held off Yarrawonga last year.
"Juice wanted to take a step back, he came to us and said he was busy with work (on the farm) and he wanted to give it to someone else before he retires," coach Ben Reid revealed.
Juice wanted to take a step back, he came to us and said he was busy with work (on the farm) and he wanted to give it to someone else before he retires.- Ben Reid on Michael Newton's decision
Newton, who turns 36 next month, will continue playing in a stellar career, including the Did Simpson Medal n the 2017 decider.
