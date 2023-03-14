The Border Mail
Two-time Wangaratta premiership captain Michael Newton steps down

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 14 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:16pm
Michael Newton celebrates the 2017 flag.

Michael Newton's decision to step down from Wangaratta's captaincy brings an end to a sensational six-year reign in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

