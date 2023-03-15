Man facing child abuse image allegations, related charges, totalling in hundreds

More than 300 child abuse image-related charges laid against a Thurgoona man are expected to head to the District Court.
This was indicated to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Tuesday, March 14.
Defence lawyer Graham Lamond submitted to Ms McLaughlin that "given the number of matters" against Brett Pulham, it was likely the Director of Public Prosecutions would elect to take over the case.
Pulham, 60, of Birdie Place, is in jail, bail refused, and did not appear before the court on Tuesday.
He is facing 305 charges, the majority which involved counts of using a carriage service to disseminate or publish child abuse images.
Other charges include using a carriage service to groom a child under 16 to have sex and procure a child under 14 for unlawful sexual activities.
The case will be next mentioned on April 11.
