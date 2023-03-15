The Border Mail
Thurgoona man in custody, bail refused over case prosecuted by Commonwealth DPP

By Albury Court
March 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Man facing child abuse image allegations, related charges, totalling in hundreds

More than 300 child abuse image-related charges laid against a Thurgoona man are expected to head to the District Court.

