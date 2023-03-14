Sick from grog he stopped his car, fell asleep but failed to turn off the ignition

Bailey Jacob Steinke had downed a few beers, went to drive home, felt sick and pulled over.
Moments after vomiting down the side of his car, in the middle of the night somewhere between Jindera and Lavington, he fell asleep.
The keys were still in the ignition but he passed out so suddenly that he forgot to turn off the engine.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It meant police, who came across him soon afterwards, ultimately charged him with driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Steinke pleaded guilty before Albury Local Court through defence lawyer Mark Cronin.
"Unfortunately, he didn't turn (his car) off and he committed the offence," Mr Cronin submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Mr Cronin said the case was certainly an "unusual" matter.
He noted that Steinke's blood alcohol reading of 0.081 was at the "very bottom" of the mid-range.
The court was told how police saw Steinke's silver Holden Barina parked on the side of the road on February 11 about 1.40am.
"The vehicle was in an isolated area between the townships of Lavington and Jindera," police said.
"When police approached the vehicle, the driver appeared to be asleep ... in the driver's seat, the vehicle's keys were in the ignition, the engine was running and the vehicle's lights were on with high beam activated.
"Police observed vomit on the accused's face (that) ran down the outside of the driver's door."
He began drinking with friends in Lavington the previous evening about 7.30.
Steinke was convicted and fined $580 and lost his licence for three months.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.