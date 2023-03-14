Ovens and Murray Football League club Wangaratta's Daine Porter continues to defy the aging process after being named captain of the premiership club - less than six weeks from his 37th birthday.
Fellow veteran Michael Newton, who's a year younger, elected to step down as he nears retirement.
"It means heaps mate, it wasn't something I expected," he offered.
The three-time best and fairest captained the club in 2012, but decided to step down after that season as he was based in Melbourne and wanted a 'local' in charge.
So while he's not the oldest rookie captain, it's still a remarkable achievement to be handed the role at the league's strongest club when most his age have retired or aren't in peak form.
"Usually at this age you are wanting to take a step back and that's something I have done the last few years, I've gone into the last two or three seasons thinking it would be my last, but I'm really enjoying it," he suggested.
The tough midfielder became a four-time Wangaratta premiership player last year when the Pies held off Yarrawonga.
Many inside the club say he's never played better and while Porter is extraordinarily modest, he's also extremely honest when quizzed on his form.
"Last year would have been the best season I've had for five years," he replied.
Quite incredibly, Porter debuted in 2003.
"I think the biggest thing for me about Daine is that he leads by example," coach Ben Reid praised.
"We've got a lot of young kinds coming through and Daine is someone to look up to as a role model."
President Ellyn O'Brien couldn't be prouder.
"Daine is absolutely brilliant and he's brilliant with our young kids," she enthused.
"I can't speak highly enough of Daine and his commitment not only to the football club, but himself.
"He's definitely someone that we, as a club, want our younger boys to look up to."
Porter will be supported by vice-captains Daniel Sharrock, Jackson Clarke and Mark Anderson.
"I'm really appreciative to my family that I'm still able to play at this age, I still love footy."
