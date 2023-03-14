The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta's Daine Porter named Wangaratta captain - at almost 37

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Daine Porter takes a typically strong mark, despite the close checking of Rovers' Cody Schutt.

Ovens and Murray Football League club Wangaratta's Daine Porter continues to defy the aging process after being named captain of the premiership club - less than six weeks from his 37th birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.