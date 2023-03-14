Man bashed in home in 'revenge attack' over alleged drug deal involving boy, 15

Three men attacked a man in his North Albury home over a claim he sold illicit drugs to the 15-year-old son of one of the offenders.
A member of the trio now faces sentence before the District Court after admitting to his role in the attack.
Springdale Heights man Glen Michael Jennings pleaded guilty on Tuesday, March 14, via a video link to jail, to two serious charges laid in the wake of the bashing in mid-2022.
Jennings, 39, of Kiama Street, will be sentenced after admitting to a charge of aggravated enter dwelling in company with the intention of committing the serious indictable offence of intimidation.
Further, he pleaded guilty, also through defence lawyer Rohan Harrison, to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin committed Jennings for sentence before the District Court.
Jennings will be arraigned before the court when it sits at Griffith on April 14.
He entered his pleas after Director of Public Prosecutions representative Campbell Hasler withdrew four other charges.
The victim, 36, who was known to Jennings, was asleep when he heard a knock at the door of his Plover Street home on June 5, 2022.
When he opened the door, Jennings punched him, the blow knocking him on to the front porch.
He was then kicked to the side of the head and twice again to the stomach.
When he opened his eyes, the victim saw a "chubby" man he recognised as Jennings standing close by.
The victim tried to stand up but was struck to the back of the head, falling on to his back.
Another man yelled "come and give us a hand to drag him back inside" and was helped to do so by a third man.
The two other men "began punching and kicking" the victim, then were joined by Jennings.
They then drove the victim to his girlfriend's home in East Albury.
After she opened the door, the victim fled inside and out a back door.
He asked a neighbour to phone triple zero, then hid in some bushes until flagging down a passing police car.
