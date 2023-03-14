Two people have been taken into custody after a high-speed chase came to a dramatic end and forced a childcare centre and preschool into lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.
Police swarmed on the small western Riverina town of Hay after the pursuit, which began 130km away near Balranald, ended when road spikes were deployed and the driver dumped the vehicle.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers from Western Plains Traffic and Highway Patrol were involved in a pursuit with a white utility about 3pm on Tuesday.
The vehicle was later found abandoned after road spikes were deployed and the pursuit ended in Hay.
About 6.15pm, a 22-year-old man was arrested at a house in Balaclava Street, Hay.
The man was taken to the same police station and was also assisting police with inquiries on Tuesday night. It is expected he will be charged.
Witnesses has earlier reported the ute was seen allegedly being driven on shredded tyres through the town's main street, before police were seen racing into the Hay Public School.
The public school and a nearby preschool went into lockdown for a short time as a precaution as police officers established a perimeter and searched for the driver.
Up to eight police vehicles and a significant number of officers were seen focusing on an area in the vicinity of a primary school.
Witnesses reported a drone was also spotted searching the area from above.
Families from the nearby preschool and child-care centre were asked to wait for clearance before collecting their children.
"HSC Preschool and Early Learning are in lockdown and ask that you do not come to collect your children until we notify you," families were advised in a 4.35pm update.
The lockdown was lifted soon after 5.15pm.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
