The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Tribute band Forever Queen to perform at 2023 Albury Gold

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated March 15 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Race Club's Steve Hetherton says the Queen tribute act is "a real theatre show". He says the band is the perfect way to end cup day on a high. Picture supplied

A leading Queen tribute act will headline entertainment at the 2023 Albury Gold Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.