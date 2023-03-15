A leading Queen tribute act will headline entertainment at the 2023 Albury Gold Cup.
Albury Racing Club was delighted to lock in Forever Queen for its marquee meeting after staff recently experienced the cover band at Sydney's Royal Randwick Racecourse.
"We've seen how they were able to draw in a crowd, young and old, and really put on a spectacular show," Albury Racing Club chief executive Steve Hetherton said.
"We've engaged with them to do the same for us and we're looking forward to what they bring to the cup. It will add an absolute different dimension at the end of the race day as well.
"It's a real theatre show the way the lead singer dances around on stage. It's exciting to watch as well as great to listen to."
Mr Hetherton said Forever Queen would kick-off immediately after the Gold Cup on March 24 and play for another hour after the final race on the card.
"We've backed off the last couple of years with COVID when crowd numbers were restricted, but it's building back up," he said.
"While they're a tribute band, they're one of the best going around. It'll give people something to go home on a high with and end the cup carnival on a high as well.
"It's important to have the entertainment on and off the track. When you think about fashions, a lot goes into that as well.
"We'll have various local artists located around the course in different areas, in packaged areas and public.
"We're hopeful that Forever Queen will finish the carnival off with a huge bang and make sure that people, if they're heading out, will will go out happy, and if they're heading home, go home with a fulfilled experience."
Mr Hetherton said marquee ticket sales were up on last year, but added it was hard to get a gauge on general admission numbers given most racegoers don't buy tickets until the week of the event.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
