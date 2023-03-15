Two fires in North Albury on Tuesday night, March 14, are being investigated by police.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Albury and Lavington were called to a rubbish fire at the front of a property on Captain Cook Drive at around 9.15pm.
Inspector Frank Finlay said two trucks responded to the blaze and had it under control in around 30 minutes.
Another two trucks were required to extinguish a fire at an abandoned house on Wantigong Street at 11.30pm, which was brought under control by 1am.
"There was some interior damage, but the guys knocked that fire down pretty quickly," Inspector Finlay said.
"They were just checking there was no fire extension in the roof. Even though it was an abandoned house, you obviously don't want to come back at five o'clock in the morning to a fully involved house.
"There was approximately 12 firefighters on scene and no injuries to report.
"We're working with police to investigate a little bit further."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
