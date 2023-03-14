A man caught more than 100km/h over the speed limit in Wodonga was unlicensed and failed a drug test when stopped by police on Monday, March 13.
Wodonga Highway Patrol officers stopped the 39-year-old Wodonga man on McKoy Street after he was detected travelling 187km/h in an 80km/h zone.
Police said after speaking to the driver, it was discovered he did not hold a licence.
"He also failed a roadside preliminary oral fluid test, with a subsequent test also providing a positive result," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"His vehicle was impounded, and the male will be charged on summons."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
