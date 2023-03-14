The Border Mail
Wodonga man caught 100km/h over speed limit, failed drug test

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
Updated March 15 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
Wodonga Highway Patrol pulled over an unlicensed Wodonga man travelling more than 100km/h on McKoy Street on Monday, March 13.

A man caught more than 100km/h over the speed limit in Wodonga was unlicensed and failed a drug test when stopped by police on Monday, March 13.

