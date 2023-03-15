Albury Racing Club CEO Steve Hetherton is eagerly anticipating what effect The Big Dance can have on the quality of this year's Albury Gold Cup field.
Nominations for the $200,000 feature close on Monday with the two-day carnival commencing on Thursday, March 23.
Racing NSW introduced The Big Dance last year on the eve of the Albury carnival with the majority of industry participants still learning about the new $2-million feature race.
Hetherton was 'hopeful' the initiative could entice some of the nation's biggest stables from Melbourne and Sydney to make the trip to Albury next Friday.
"We are hopeful that The Big Dance will have a big impact on the quality of the field this time around," Hetherton said..
"The chance to win a $2-million race at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day is a big carrot for any trainer or owner to target.
"Racing NSW introduced the race last year to grow Melbourne Cup day in Sydney, turnover and crowds.
"So the winner of the Albury Gold Cup will qualify for The Big Dance and the runner-up will be eligible for The Little Dance.
"The Little Dance is not to be sneezed at either which is a $500,000 race.
"So there is huge money up for grabs and an added incentive for all industry participants including owners, trainers and jockeys to win these country cups to qualify.
"We are hopeful now that 12-months on from The Big Dance being introduced that it has a big impact on the quality of our field.
"We were one of the first clubs to hold our cup meeting last year after The Big Dance was announced and it probably didn't have the impact we were hoping for.
"We are hoping it's a different case this year."
Albury Gold Cup day attracted a crowd of 11,000 last year as the club recovered from three years of turmoil.
There was a crowd with no cup in 2019 after a freak storm on cup morning left the track unsafe for racing.
The following year there was a cup with no crowd after racegoers were banned from attending Albury's biggest social event due to Covid.
The cup day crowd was capped at 10,000 in 2021, also because of Covid.
Hetherton was hoping to eclipse last year's crowd of 11,000 next Friday.
"The crowd is always influenced by the weather but we are expecting to at least equal last year's crowd of 11,000.
ALSO IN SPORT
"We are hopeful of increasing that.
"Our biggest crowd was 17,000 when the half-day holiday was first announced but that hasn't been reached since.
"We consistently attracted crowds of 11,000 to 14,000 pre-Covid.
"So we are trying to build the crowd back to those sorts of figures and build some momentum..
"The locals always support the meeting but so far there have been a lot of ticket sales from Melbourne racegoers which is a positive sign."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.