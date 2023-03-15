It has been a whirlwind week for Carlton young gun Ollie Hollands.
After the thrill of being told on Monday that he would be making his debut for the Blues against Richmond on Thursday, Hollands has also re-signed a fresh two-year contract at Ikon Park.
Hollands highlighted his undoubted ability in a recent practice match against Sydney where he was the leading disposal winner at half-time.
Playing predominantly on a wing, he finished the match with the impressive stats of 17 disposals including 14 kicks and six marks to press for selection in the opening round.
Carlton's head of list management, Nick Austin, said Hollands had turned heads since his arrival at Ikon Park.
"Ollie has been so impressive since walking in the doors in November and we believe he's going to have a really bright future at the club," Austin said on the club's website.
"His natural running ability, quick decision making and willingness to learn have seen him become a natural fit within the club.
"From the moment you meet Ollie you know he is a quality character, has transitioned into the playing group really well and we look forward to watching his development unfold in the years to come."
Hollands is expected to line-up on a wing against the Tigers on Thursday night which will be played in front of a jam-packed MCG for the season opener.
The 19-year-old will emulate older brother Elijah who made his debut for Gold Coast last year.
Their father, Ben, also played eight AFL matches.
