Albury trainers Ron Stubbs and Donna Scott will target the $150,000 Southern Country Championships Wild Card, (1400m) at Goulburn on Friday.
Stubbs has Tap 'N' Run and Balendon trying to force their way into the $500,000 final at Randwick on April 1.
Tap 'N' Run will be partnered by in-form apprentice Tyler Schiller who won both the Albury Gold Cup and Kosciuszko last year while Balendon will be ridden by Jay Ford.
Scott has Gusonic with Nick Heywood aboard and Clever Art who gets the services of Rachel King.
ALSO IN SPORT
Both trainers already have runners in the Country Championships final after Bianco Vilano (Stubbs) and Our Last Cash (Scott) finished one-two in the Qualifier at Albury last month.
Bianco Vilano is a $13-chance in pre-post markets while Our Last Cash is quoted at $21.
The Scott stable will be contesting the lucrative final for a fifth time in the past six years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.