The Thunder Cup is back.
The competition has four Albury-based high schools - Albury, James Fallon, Murray and Xavier - contesting Open and under 15 rugby league, along with the same age divisions in league tag.
"It is really popular, it's pretty much the only opportunity for the kids to compete against other schools in rugby league and league tag and they get a really good crowd," NRL game development officer Courtney Barratt suggested.
North Albury's Sarvaas Park hosts the competition.
The four teams will play a round robin series with the top two to contest the grand final.
Albury and Xavier dominated last year's competitions.
The latter won the two junior grades, while Albury proved too powerful in the Open age divisions, including a 4-0 win in league tag.
The grand finals will be held on Monday, April 3, just prior to Easter.
IN OTHER NEWS:
As well as the NRL's involvement, the Albury Thunder Junior Rugby League's support is crucial.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.