SHOW UP
Revolution Theatre Productions will present a spectacular adaptation of the classic family show, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Featuring the kind Charlie Bucket (Elliott Mancer and Lucas Mordecai), the spoilt Veruca Salt (Hope Chater), the greedy Augustus Gloop (Hamish Brown), the crude Violet Beauregarde (Lela Peters) and the lazy Mike Teavee (Finn Pidd), this show navigates the magical world of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.
DRIVE UP
Chryslers on the Murray, Gateway Lakes, Wodonga, Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19
Motors will be revving and wheels turning for the special 30th anniversary weekend! A swap meet on Saturday will be followed by vehicle judging at Gateway Lakes. Finish up an unforgettable day with a cruise and spotlight vehicle photoshoot. Sunday will be a celebration of all things Chrysler and AMC, with presentations wrapping up the event in the early afternoon.
LISTEN UP
International songstress Wendy Rule will offer an otherwordly musical journey. Unbound by the confines of mainstream music, Rule will perform with the Murray River Fine Music Ensemble comprising Helena Kernaghan (piano), Naomi Wileman (cello), Amanda Giblin (backing vocals and percussion) and Grace Kernaghan (bass). The performance is part of the Murray River Fine Music 2023 Concert Series.
JAZZ UP
Music in the Gardens - Lillian Albazi, Albury Botanic Gardens, Sunday, March 19, 1pm to 3pm
Australian jazz vocalist Lillian Albazi and her band are making their Albury debut. They just completed a national tour in celebration of debut album, After-Image. Food and drinks are available or pack a picnic for this free, open-air concert.
ROCK UP
Picnic in the Paddock 2023, Bright Brewery, Saturday, March 18, 4pm to 10pm
Head to the second annual Picnic in the Paddock at Bright. Pull up a seat, lay out your rug, spread out the picnic, relax and enjoy live music next to Bright Brewery on the banks of the Ovens River. Little Georgia will headline the live acts. Tickets: $35 adult, $10 child. No BYO alcohol.
RIDE UP
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Sunshine Ride, Guru's Cafeteria, Dean Street, Albury, Saturday, March 18, 6am to 6pm
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.