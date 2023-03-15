The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lavington business owners, Albury police meet to discuss crime prevention

TH
By Ted Howes
March 16 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury police urged participants at last night's meeting with business owners to report any incidents, such as this Mate Street graffiti, no matter how trivial it might seem.

CCTV cameras and poor lighting were the key topics at a meeting last night between Lavington business owners and Albury police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.