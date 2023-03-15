CCTV cameras and poor lighting were the key topics at a meeting last night between Lavington business owners and Albury police.
The meeting, closed to the public and the media, attracted just five business owners, one who described the forum as "a positive step forward" after it closed.
Leading Property Group director Lucinda Morgan said she was particularly interested in improving camera surveillance around Mate Street and Tarakan Avenue where her business is based.
"The police were very positive, they stressed the importance of reporting incidents, no matter how trivial people think they might be," Ms Morgan said.
"It was a really good opportunity for the police and some people from the council to hear us business owners, what our major issues are, which is improving those cameras and lighting.
"I'm confident of a good outcome."
