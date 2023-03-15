Championship-winning Bandits' coach Matt Paps has revealed the league generally thinks, 'no Lauren Jackson, no hope' in National Basketball League1.
The Bandits snared their first East Conference title last year after 16 seasons, toppling Sutherland 85-72 in Sydney.
Three-time WNBA MVP Jackson posted 18 points and 11 rebounds, although import Unique Thompson was the leading scorer with 24.
During the club's weekly press conference yesterday, Paps was asked if the Bandits are now the hunted.
"Well you think we probably would be, being the reigning champions, but I think everyone (the opposition) looks at what we've lost and have only spoken about that," he offered of the unique situation.
"But we've still got great talented players, with Emma (Mahady), obviously Ash (former Australian junior rep Ashlee Hannan) coming in and (there's) Brodie (Theodore) and great young kids coming off the bench.
"I think we're in a pretty good position so if people either don't want to rate us, they can try and do that."
Papa was then quizzed if opponents are therefore adopting the approach of no Lauren, no Bandits.
"Yeah, pretty much, we're out there to show we're more than one player, you don't win championships with just one player," he explained.
The Bandits started on a winning note, toppling Canberra by five points last Saturday. March 11.
Hannan spent a number of years in the ACT and therefore had the opportunity to pass on some background information.
However, that won't be the case in the home clash against Hornsby on Saturday night, March 18.
"They're a new team into the league, so I don't know a lot about them yet," Paps revealed.
"They look very young and I'm expecting them to come out and be pretty hungry."
While naturally delighted with an opening win, the coach says defence is vital.
"I think last year we weren't great defensively until really in the playoffs, so we're trying to be better from the start overall."
The match starts at 5pm.
