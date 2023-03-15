The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bandits' coach Matt Paps says NBL1 teams think, 'no Lauren, no Bandits'

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Mahady played her first game back for the Bandits after a stint with Bendigo Spirit in the WNBL. Picture by James Wiltshire

Championship-winning Bandits' coach Matt Paps has revealed the league generally thinks, 'no Lauren Jackson, no hope' in National Basketball League1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.