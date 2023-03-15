The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police release details of four wanted men

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Bell, 28.

Photographs and information of four people sought by Murray River Police District have been released on Wednesday, March 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.