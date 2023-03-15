Photographs and information of four people sought by Murray River Police District have been released on Wednesday, March 15.
Brandon Bell, 28, has an outstanding warrant in his name.
He is known around the Albury area.
Matthew Fitzgerald, 33, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent Albury and Wagga.
Jacob Walker, 23, has one outstanding arrest warrant and is based in Albury.
Police wish to locate Thomas McLean, 29, who has outstanding warrants.
He has previously been seen around Albury and Wodonga.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these four men are urged to contact Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
