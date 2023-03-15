The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury named Aussie Town of the Year in 2023 Wotif awards

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated March 15 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Managing director of Wotif Daniel Finch with Albury City mayor Kylie King announcing Albury as best Aussie town for 2023. "Albury has beautiful country hospitality," Mr Finch said. Picture by Mark Jesser

It was a huge list of attractions that made Albury stand out against the rest of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.