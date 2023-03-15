It was a huge list of attractions that made Albury stand out against the rest of Australia.
Firstly, there was the Murray River and Lake Hume, with the area's walking trails and a major added bonus of the city's close proximity to the snowfields.
Albury's long roll-call of premier attractions mattered a lot when it came to judging of this year's Aussie Town of the Year Awards.
And at the end of the day, Albury came out on top.
Albury mayor Kylie King was thrilled with the win, which was announced Wednesday, March 15.
Judging for the awards, run by accommodation website Wotif, and now entering a sixth year, is based on accommodation quality, affordability and traveller satisfaction, as well as greater flexibility and good-value deals.
Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said Albury was a standout destination, with "edge" and "sophistication".
"Albury has beautiful country hospitality," he said.
"The data showed that people staying in Albury were experiencing and loving what they're doing, with the variety of activities within an hour or two from here.
"It's a beautiful town and has come out on top; it's a great economic injection for tourism, but also small business owners."
Mr Finch said the awards were based on 12 months of data, including accommodation affordability, quality and traveller satisfaction.
"We let the data do all the talking," he said. "Every time we have announced the award we see a surge in searches."
Other notable NSW destinations were Merimbula (sixth) and Orange (ninth).
Cr King said people clearly were liking what they were seeing in Albury and so staying longer.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I was full of pride that other people have discovered what we all know about Albury and surrounds, that it's such an amazing place to be," she said. "If we can get a splash of attention coming our way for the next six to 12 months it will be an amazing boost for our tourist operators, restaurants and retailers
"We all know how hard it's been with border closures and lockdowns; this is just the silver lining for what's been a tough time for them."
Cr King said it was "amazing" to look back at the journey the area had been on in recent times, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the major bushfire disaster of 2019-20.
"I love the fact you can have a natural escape, do things that don't cost a lot of money; you could easily have a picnic by the river, walk the beautiful trails along the river, Wonga Wetlands, the Botanic Gardens," she said.
"I love getting the kayak out at Lake Hume, or just browsing the CBD - it's the country town vibe with an element of sophistication."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.