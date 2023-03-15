A Wodonga bride-to-be has been left distressed on finding out about the sudden closure of an Albury bridal store.
Aimee Fitzsimmons ordered her gown through Jack and Jill Bridal on Dean Street, but when she phoned the business earlier this week discovered the number was disconnected.
Ms Fitzsimmons said she was in a panic about what to do next.
A sign on the shop's front door with the warning "Do not enter, landlord has taken possession of this property" shocked her, so she took to social media to voice her concerns. Ms Fitzsimmons said it made her nervous not knowing what to do next.
According to the landlord, the business had been shut due to a lack of rent payment.
"It's the lack of communication and uncertainty that is making me nervous," Ms Fitzsimmons said.
"I had paid a deposit for the dress and was confused about what was going on."
She said she just wanted the owners of the business to communicate, and provide updates.
"I am hoping that this issue can be resolved soon as it could be affecting multiple ladies," she said.
Ms Fitsimmons had to find out about the closure on her own, and was "heartbroken" she wasn't directly informed by the business.
The landlord refused to answer questions from The Border Mail, though in a media interview stated he took back the shop's keys on February 27 because of an excessive amount of owed rent.
He said he was seeking advice from his lawyer to see if he could sell clothing still on site to recoup his losses.
The only comment from Jack and Jill Bridal was through a social media post that revealed "we are in dispute" with the landlord.
"All layby customers have been contacted and I have their dresses available for pickup or delivery if local now if needed. I have already delivered several.
It said orders were "still being honoured" and "please to talk to me if you have any concerns".
"I am sorry for any inconvenience or worry that other people's false accusations on social media may have caused and please rest assured I am working through it with all my brides and other customers."
