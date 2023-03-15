Nationals politicians at state and federal levels say the timeframe to deliver on water targets is unrealistic for landholders and operators.
NSW lands and water minister Kevin Anderson said communities and operators needed two more years to deliver on final stages of the Murray-Darling Basin plan, which currently has a deadline of June 2024.
"We do not support buybacks," Mr Anderson said.
"Over the past couple of years we have had incredible floods, incredible droughts. We have been through climate extremities that have forced locals to concentrate on running their business and providing for their families and running their business, which has put some projects on the backburner.
"We do not believe there needs to be buybacks because the efficiencies and the delivery of that water will be achieved, we just need more time."
At the online media conference on March 15, Mr Anderson was joined by federal shadow water minister Perin Davey who said planning for the next drought in the Murray Darling Basin should not be handicapped by "arcane, arbitrary rules".
"The people we heard didn't get invites were amazing," Ms Davey said.
"For example, Murray Irrigation, which covers most of the NSW Murray above the Barmah Choke district, they didn't get an invite."
"The lack of notice for invitees - 48 hours - was just not enough, especially when we are talking about farmers who are busy trying to farm."
Member for Murray Helen Dalton, water management group Speak Up and the NSW Irrigators Council said the proposal was environmentally and economically perilous to communities.
