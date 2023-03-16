A man has admitted to the stabbing of two men in a Wodonga street more than a year ago.
Kitson stabbed a 33-year-old man and a 17-year old teenager in the incident at the corner of Lawrence and Lyndren Street on December 14, 2021.
The 39-year-old labourer officially entered his plea in front of Judge Michael Cahill on Wednesday.
When asked his address, he said "MRC" (Melbourne Remand Centre).
Both victims in the stabbings were taken to hospital for treatment.
The teenager was discharged while the man, who sustained serious injuries, was hospitalised.
Photographs of injuries to the victims and victim impact statements were tendered.
The court adjourned after Kitson's plea to return to a discussion around sentencing in the first sitting of the Koori County Court at Wodonga.
Judge Cahill adjourned the matter for sentence to March 22. Kitson was remanded in custody.
