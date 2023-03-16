The Border Mail
Strapper Paul Duryea yet to receive $21,000 bonus after Front Page won the $2-million Kosciuszko

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 16 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 5:00pm
Frustrated strapper seeks answers why Kosciuszko bonus is yet to be paid

Frustrated strapper Paul Duryea has revealed he is yet to receive a $21,000 bonus from Racing NSW after Front Page won the $2-million Kosciuszko in October.

Local News

