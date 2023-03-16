Frustrated strapper seeks answers why Kosciuszko bonus is yet to be paid

Frustrated strapper Paul Duryea has revealed he is yet to receive a $21,000 bonus from Racing NSW after Front Page won the $2-million Kosciuszko in October.
Duryea, who is the strapper for his father and trainer Geoff, is adamant he is entitled to the bonus which was first introduced by Racing NSW in 2012.
Under the bonus, two per cent of owners prizemoney is deducted and paid to strappers who are employed by trainers based in NSW.
The bonus, which only exists in NSW, was introduced to supplement their income with strappers among the lowest paid industry participants.
Front Page earnt connections and the lucky slotholder more than $1-million after his breathtaking Kosciuszko victory, with the two per cent strappers bonus worth $21,000.
However, Duryea is still waiting for the substantial payment five months after Front Page won the world's richest race for country trained horses.
"As far as I'm aware, I meet all the criteria to be eligible for the bonus but I haven't received a cent yet," Duryea said.
"On Kosciuszko day at Randwick, a Racing NSW representative got all my relevant details as the strapper of Front Page.
"So there is no disputing who is the strapper of the horse.
"The stable has lodged all the relevant paperwork that is required to be eligible for the bonus for any prizemoney the stable wins and not just the Kosciuszko.
"We are adamant that we meet all the criteria to be eligible for the bonus.
"We have made numerous phone calls and sent several emails to Racing NSW as to why the bonus hasn't been paid..
"Racing NSW is saying it is an issue with myhorseracing which is used to lodge and complete forms online and the details haven't been passed on.
"So I contacted myhorseracing and they said it is a Racing NSW issue.
"The last I heard a few weeks ago was there is a glitch in the system and they were supposedly trying to rectify it."
Adding to Duryea's frustration, it was recently revealed in the media that several interstate strappers had received the bonus after winning the Everest, Golden Rose and Golden Eagle despite being ineligible.
The three feature races were taken out by Victorian trainers
The strappers bonus is still deducted but diverted to Racing NSW Stablehands Fund which provides emergency financial support to local industry workers on an ad hoc basis.
Giga Kick won the Everest for trainer Clayton Douglas and is owned by billionaire Jonathan Munz.
Munz reportedly lobbied Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'landys who agreed to award the bonus to the strapper who pocketed $122,000 of the $6.2-million prizemoney.
V'landys decision set a precedent for connections of other Victorian trainers to also lobby for the bonus.
The owners of Jacquinot who include Racing NSW director Simon Tuxen also demanded the bonus for their strapper after winning the Golden Rose.
Peter Moody also followed suit after he won the Golden Eagle with I Wish I Win.
Duryea said hearing interstate strappers had received the bonus added to his frustration.
"My understanding is the bonus is specifically for strappers employed by NSW trainers," Duryea said.
"But obviously Jonathan Munz is a big player in the industry and was able to pull a few strings for the strapper who I believe received the bonus.
"Once the media found out about that, they also dug up the strapper of Jacquinot received the bonus as well.
"One of the owners of Jacquinot is on the Racing NSW board.
"So in my opinion, it's not a good look.
"I live in NSW, Front Page is a NSW horse with a NSW trainer yet I'm still waiting for the bonus.
"Like most people, $20,000 is a lot of money to me.
"But you can only make so many phone calls and send so many emails before you become frustrated but I'm still up for the fight.
"Yes it is a lot of money but it's a matter of principle now as well when you hear of these other strappers getting the bonus when technically they are ineligible.
"We haven't once made a song or dance or threatened anyone and remained professional in our dealings with Racing NSW.
"We just want a resolution to the issue - either pay the bonus or provide a satisfactory explanation as to why I'm not entitled to receive it."
