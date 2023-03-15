There was no shortage of offers made on two Border properties, which saw them snapped up in online auctions on Wednesday, March 15.
Ray White Albury North attracted seven registered bidders for a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house on Kaitlers Road in Springdale Heights, which eventually sold for $270,000.
Five parties were actively involved in the auction.
The property received an opening bid of $165,000, before it quickly jumped to $210,000.
Prospective buyers continued to exchange offers in $5000 increments as the price moved from $215,000 through to $245,000, where it went on the market.
After a brief pause, two parties continued to vie for the purchase as it jumped from $250,000 through to $260,000.
Auctioneer Alex Pattaro then accepted a $2000 increase, which sparked a series of smaller bids to be exchanged to take it to $266,000.
A decisive offer of $270,000 was enough to secure the purchase.
The agency also had success with a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Reservoir Road in Lavington, which sold for $650,000.
An offer of $590,000 got the auction under way, which was trumped by a $600,000 bid.
Two bidders continued to up the price by $10,000 to take it to $630,000, but an offer of $650,000, which saw the property go on the market, was the winning move.
Another five-bedroom house on Rixon Place in Glenroy sold shortly after auction for $850,000.
It attracted two bids of $775,000 and $800,000 earlier in the day.
A further three auctions were conducted, with strong interest shown in an 8.4-hectare lifestyle property on Barwonga Drive at Splitters Creek.
The bidding started at $1 million and five more offers saw it creep up to 1,180,000, before it was passed in for private negotiations.
A three-bedroom dwelling on Nowland Avenue in Lavington received four offers, but was passed in.
Proceedings started with a $400,000 bid, which moved up to $425,000 where the auction was closed.
The auction of a four-bedroom home on Parkland Crescent in Lavington was short-lived, with a first-up offer of $360,000 upped to $370,000, before it was passed in moments later for $375,000.
Ray White Albury North managing director Andrea Lever was pleased with the results.
"To have registered bidders on all six is really good," she said.
"To attract those bidders is what our job is.
"I'd be more concerned if we had no bids whatsoever."
