The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ray White Albury North sells two homes during online auctions

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated March 15 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two registered bidders put in offers during the auction of a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Reservoir Road in Lavington yesterday, which ultimately sold for $650,000. Picture by Ray White Albury North.

There was no shortage of offers made on two Border properties, which saw them snapped up in online auctions on Wednesday, March 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.