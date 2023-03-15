The Border Mail
Wodonga man had just been released on bail when he launched his foul-mouthed tirade

By Albury Court
Updated March 16 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
Man's mouthful of abuse in police station foyer earns a rebuke from magistrate

A magistrate has slammed a man's "completely unacceptable" hostile behaviour in the Albury police station foyer that left a visitor in tears.

