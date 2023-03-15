Man's mouthful of abuse in police station foyer earns a rebuke from magistrate

A magistrate has slammed a man's "completely unacceptable" hostile behaviour in the Albury police station foyer that left a visitor in tears.
Sally McLaughlin told Alan James Miners his actions were even more reprehensible given she had only just granted him bail on other matters.
Miners repeatedly yelled and swore in an area where Ms McLaughlin said there would already be members of the public dealing with the trauma of being "the victims of serious crimes".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Miners, 43, of Lowerson Way, Wodonga, pleaded guilty over his intimidating behaviour on Saturday.
He was released on bail about 10.50am to appear in Albury Local Court on Monday.
"The accused was highly irate and abusive towards police," Ms McLaughlin was told.
"The accused began yelling and swearing within the station foyer.
"The accused said to police: 'I want this f------ charged."
Miners was told repeatedly to stop swearing but he kept repeating the same thing, so was informed he would not get served until he did.
"The accused scrunched up the pieces of paper in his hand and yelled: 'get f-----'."
Miners then walked off, punching a door on his way outside.
"A member of the public who was in the station foyer at the time was significantly startled by the behaviour of the accused, bursting into tears," police said.
"The witness was required to be moved into a separate room due to fear of the accused."
Miners was convicted and fined $480.
He pleaded not guilty to an unrelated charge of intentionally choking a person without consent - but guilty to intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property - in North Albury on March 10.
