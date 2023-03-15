Police and paramedics attended a two-vehicle crash on Lawrence Street at West Wodonga on Thursday morning, March 16.
A female driver of a blue Hyundai and a male driver of a black Holden Colorado didn't sustain serious injuries in the collision, which happened at 8.40am.
About six police officers and a paramedic van attended the scene.
Paramedics said the drivers were shaken up but didn't require medical attention.
"They're able to attend hospital on their own if they feel the need, but they've been checked out and seem to be OK," a paramedic said.
Lawrence Street was partially closed off on both sides, with traffic flowing slowly past the scene.
