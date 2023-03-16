A quirky new coffee van with "aesthetically pleasing colours" has opened to coffee connoisseurs.
Ms Zuber said the idea came after years of searching for the "perfect career", only to end up back in hospitality anyway.
"I've worked in real estate through to a gift box business," she said.
"I've always wanted to do something in business, but naturally I needed to figure out if that was something I wanted to do. I've always loved the idea of having a coffee van since being a barista, so I got searching."
The van will be set up Monday through to Friday from 5.30am until 1.30pm and Saturdays from 6am until 11am.
"It's been so overwhelming," she said.
"There's been many teary and happy moments, early mornings and late nights.
"But it feels amazing to have it finally open."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Zuber said she had a soft launch with her friends and family to see the van in action, and "it was a real show stopper".
But it hasn't come without its challenges.
"I've had to learn how to tow for the first time and there's been little bobs and bibs, which has been frustrating," she said.
"I've gone in blind, but she is (the van) so beautiful."
Ms Zuber said down the track she would be open to doing events. She has already signed up to do a trial wedding in November.
"I'd love to go down that road," she said.
"And maybe even hire a few people to work with me too.
"I couldn't have done it without McRae Motors being so supportive and allowing me the freedom and space to run my business from."
But for now, she is happy to "connect with customers" and "see the smile on people's faces day in and day out" while she serves coffees, jaffles and muffins.
"The van is about easy food for people to come up and grab and go," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.