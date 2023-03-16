The Border Mail
Campbell Chesser selected to make his AFL debut against North Melbourne on Saturday

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 16 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
Campbell Chesser will finally make his long awaited debut for West Coast against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

