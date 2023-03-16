Campbell Chesser will finally make his long awaited debut for West Coast against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.
Chesser was selected by the Eagles with pick 14 in the 2021 AFL draft.
The former Lavington junior was expected to make his debut in the opening round last year but in a bitter blow injured his ankle on the eve of the season.
He was originally expected to miss eight weeks but was placed on the Eagles' inactive list where he spent the entire season.
The 19-year-old has been carefully managed over the summer and spent limited time on a wing in match simulation and in pre-season hit-outs.
However, he has still done enough to impress the Eagles coaching staff and will be one of three debutantes for the club alongside first-year players Reuben Ginbey and Noah Long.
It caps a big week for Border exports with Ollie Hollands also named to make his debut for Carlton against Richmond on Thursday night.
