Seb Botes insists Albury's players have the belief needed to reach the grand final.
The visitors come into the preliminary final against Lavington off the back of their best result of the season, defeating minor premiers North Albury at Bunton Park.
Botes, in turn, hit new heights in that game by scoring 75 and then picking up 3-32 in the 10-run win.
The Englishman's form has been key in Albury reaching this stage, with his last five innings bringing 213 runs, but the sole focus for Botes has been keeping the team's premiership dream alive.
"Coming all this way, knowing that it could be over... we almost didn't even make the finals so to be going through is everything really," Botes said.
"The key against North Albury was believing that we could do it.
"With them beating us twice, it would have been easy to come into the game deflated but our attitude was 'we can win' and that shows what sort of team we are."
Albury's season looked over after they lost the toss and slumped to 5/39 before Botes led a rebuild which saw the visitors post 196.
"It was just about believing we could bat the 50 overs, trying to take it as deep as we could.
"It's always a good batting wicket there so we knew, if we stuck it out to the end, the runs would come."
Botes speaks from experience, having also started his season with a half-century at Bunton Park.
With the ball, his best spell came against Saturday's opponents, Botes ripping out Lavington's top order with figures of 5-13 back in round 10.
"This year's been really good, I've enjoyed every minute of it," Botes said.
"We've made it tough but we're still in with a chance.
"Last weekend shows what we can do as a team.
"Even when we have our backs to the wall, we can still come off with a shock victory."
Albury are unchanged for the game at Lavington Sports Ground, while the club has two other sides in finals action this weekend.
The B-grade take on Wodonga Raiders in a prelim at Bunton Park, while Albury face St Pat's Green in the C1 grand final at Billson Park.
Saturday, March 18 from 11.30am
St Patrick's v North Albury (Xavier High School)
Lavington v Albury (Lavington Sports Ground)
