Ron Stubbs hopes the key booking of Tyler Schiller can help Tap 'N' Run overcome his Jekyll and Hyde tendencies at Goulburn on Friday.
The talented but sometimes wayward galloper will tackle the $150,000 Southern Country Championships Wild Card, (1400m).
Tap 'N' Run finished sixth in last month's Qualifier behind stablemate Bianco Vilano.
Stubbs is also taking Balendon to Goulburn in a last ditch effort to qualify for the final at Randwick on April 1.
Baledon finished fourth in the Albury Qualifier after charging home late from well back in the field.
Stubbs said both horses had recovered well and were ready to make the most of their second chance to qualify for the lucrative $500,000 final.
"I'm more than happy with both my horses and they seemed to have come through perfectly after their run at Albury," Stubbs said.
"Both have drawn a reasonable barrier.
"I was tickled pink when Tyler agreed to ride Tap 'N' Run because he can be a bit of a quirky horse.
"Tyler has had two previous rides and experienced Tap 'N' Run at his best when he won a TAB Highway at Kembla Grange and at his worst when he finished ninth at Warwick Farm.
"So at least he has got plenty of background in that regard.
"I was happy with his run in the Qualifier because he settled fourth which was much closer than I anticipated.
"He over-raced and that is no knock on the jockey Josh (Cartwright) because I told him to be positive out of the barriers and ride him early.
"But the horse outsmarted us and got a bit too keen in the run."
ALSO IN SPORT
Stubbs said the stable would adopt slightly different tactics at Goulburn.
"I'd like to see him settle midfield and he has drawn a nice barrier in two so he should be able to take a nice sit and travel much better in the run," he said.
"These sorts of races with big fields, you are always going to need your fair share of luck to be in the finish.
"But the tempo should be on from the start which will suit Tap 'N' Run.
"It's certainly a tough race but it's good to be a part of it."
Stubbs was also confident Baledon could make his presence felt in the Wild Card with Jay Ford aboard.
Baledon boasts a consistent record but always seems to go around at big odds and is under-rated but not by Stubbs.
"I was talking to the owners during the week and he is an under-rated horse for one reason or another," Stubbs said.
"His form is faultless and he is a bit of a pocket rocket but that doesn't stop his will to win.
"I've got no doubt he will give 100 per cent again on Friday and be thereabouts once again."
