Latest police statistics show burglaries in Indigo, Wodonga double

By Ted Howes
Updated March 16 2023 - 8:46pm, first published 5:30pm
While break-ins surged in Indigo Shire and Wodonga, break-in offences in Wangaratta rose to a much lesser degree with 97 last year compared with 60 in 2021

Burglaries in Indigo Shire and Wodonga have more than doubled in a year, according to the latest crime figures from Victoria Police.

