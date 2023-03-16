Burglaries in Indigo Shire and Wodonga have more than doubled in a year, according to the latest crime figures from Victoria Police.
Statistics showed 88 break and enter offences in Indigo in 2022 compared with 39 in 2021, and 291 recorded in Wodonga compared with 142 the previous year. Burglaries in Alpine Shire increased to 22 from 12 in 2021, and Wangaratta recorded 97 offences last year compared with 60 the year before.
Police said, generally, unlocked homes were the main target of the offenders, most of whom were youths.
"The increase is being driven by predominantly youth offenders targeting unlocked homes seeking to steal motor vehicles," police said.
"Ninety-five per cent of aggravated burglaries involve no confrontation, with offenders preferring to sneak in and out of the property without being seen, before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.
"During police interviews, these offenders are telling police that they will try multiple homes and vehicles until they find one that is unlocked."
Beechworth sergeant Mal Clarke attributed the sharp rise in break and enter offences to a spate of burglaries at commercial premises.
"We haven't seen a sharp rise in people's homes being broken into but we saw a rise in businesses, service stations, storage sheds being broken into," he said.
"But we still urge people to lock their homes and keep valuables out of sight."
Assaults in Indigo increased by only one from 52 in 2021, but in Wodonga offences rose from 261 to 312.
In Alpine, assaults increased from 54 to 55, and in Wangaratta dived from 243 to 207.
The statistics showed total criminal incidents in Alpine Shire last year were 349 (386 in 2021), Indigo Shire 566 (405), Wangaratta 1698 (1676), and Wodonga 2701 (2469).
Regional Operations Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said overall crime was still almost 10% below pre-pandemic levels.
"These trends are in line with our expectations based on the intelligence available to us, which indicates that crime as a whole has not dramatically 'snapped back' to pre-COVID levels," he said.
"There's been some really encouraging results, with fewer robberies, family violence serious assaults, sexual offences against children, and thefts from motor vehicles in 2022 than in the previous year. While overall crime rates are looking relatively positive, there are a few key areas of concern for police, including offenders sneaking into homes to steal car keys."
