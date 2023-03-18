The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: It's time we had the chance to vote out daylight saving

By Letters to the Editor
March 19 2023 - 10:30am
Daylight saving time was already in place when this style of clock was common. Picture by Shutterstock

It's time to reject daylight saving

Daylight saving time ends 3am Sunday, April 2. Till then, everyone is getting up in the dark, children in regional centres are catching buses to go to school in the dark, and farmers are milking cows in the dark!

