YOUR SAY: It's time we had the chance to vote out daylight saving

Daylight saving time ends 3am Sunday, April 2. Till then, everyone is getting up in the dark, children in regional centres are catching buses to go to school in the dark, and farmers are milking cows in the dark!
Not to mention the impact on health problems such as heart attacks, strokes, suicide, and importantly your circadian rhythm; the internal clock that helps control sleep and many other biological processes. These problems arise because the switch to and from daylight saving time alters your normal pattern of daylight exposure.
Changing the clocks does not create extra daylight but instead shifts the time of sunrise and sunsets. Daylight saving began in Australia during World War I and was adopted again during World War II by all states in order to help conserve fuel during the war effort. While it is sometimes still cited as a way of conserving energy across the states that employ it, the research doesn't bear this out.
Another reason being touted by supporters is that it gives families more time together in daylight! Really! The people of Queensland and WA were a great deal smarter. Following a referendum, they said no to shifting the time of sunrise and sunsets!
The Victorian government has made all the decisions about daylight saving in this state, without consulting the people. It's long overdue that this harmful practice was put to a referendum in Victoria.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Heartfelt thanks to our Wodonga ambos.
After needing them three times in two weeks, to Wodonga emergency department, I can't praise them enough. They were young, and very caring, and very capable.
I don't think they are paid enough for what they have to put up with!
Thanks again all you great ambos.
Is it not completely unfathomable, given the push to end single use plastics, especially in the supermarkets with the withdrawal of plastic bags, that one such supermarket can promote a "giveaway" plastic brick "farm"?
Apparently these are given away with spends above $30. How does this make any sense? All the good work that they are trying to achieve is shot down in one pathetically stupid giveaway.
Stop making supermarkets into a toy shop.
The self same individuals who are given these products (children) are the ones who are going to suffer most due to the production and eventual disposal of these "plastic farms".
I sincerely recommend that the marketing department have a very strong look at themselves.
