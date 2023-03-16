A collaborative mural months in the making is nearly complete, as colour-loving artist Jeff McCann returns to render an elaborate artwork on the walls of Albury Swim Centre.
Flanked by a team of artists on loan from Murray Art Museum Albury, McCann said the crew was "on schedule" to complete the mural by 19 March.
"There's lots to discover. There's dinosaurs, there's slippery dips, there's pools. It is a real journey," McCann said.
"There is obviously the beautification of the space and covering a brown brick wall but also when people are part of the whole process then they can take some real ownership, they're going to want to bring people down to it, it is less likely to get graffitied."
McCann collected 85 submissions from four public workshops, which have been translated into a large-scale, vibrantly coloured public artwork.
"The age range was from 5 year olds to 85 year olds," McCann said. "We got the bigger places but then also got down to that human, sentimental level.
"We have things like the botanic gardens, the swimming pool, the polo club. There are lots of cafes, sporting things and cultural places. But then we also have really nice little things: trees in autumn times when the leaves are falling; a local Filipino community group with their artwork; the medieval community as well."
On Thursday March 16, and past the mid-way point of painting, McCann said the past week had been filled with people popping down to meet the artists.
McCann said involving the community in the design of Albury World, to reflect back to them what makes Albury feel like home, was vital for making public art relevant, accessible and loved.
"Lots of parents with kids have been coming down, sitting and watching for a bit," McCann said.
"They have been coming back multiple days in a row and seeing the progress.
"It is a fun and special two-week thing for people to come and check out."
One day earlier at nearby Noreuil Park foreshore, Albury was named Aussie Town of the Year in 2023 Wotif awards. Albury mayor Kylie King, who accepted the award on behalf of the city, said the Albury World mural captured the city's "liveability".
"This mural really captures what our community loves about living here, why we think it is the best place to live. It does encompass all the elements," Cr King said.
"All the bright colours, and I like to think Albury-Wodonga is a vibrant, bright and colourful city."
