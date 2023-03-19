A young showjumper from Albury is representing Australia on the world stage.
Lyla Ferrari, a Year nine student from The Scots School, will be competing at the Global Amateurs Tour (GAT) in Mexico in June.
"I've always loved horses," Lyla said.
"I don't come from a showjumping family, but my pop trots horses, so I was always around them when I was younger, and from my earliest memories I always had an affection for them."
The GAT was created in 2017 to showcase amateur riders and give them the opportunity to compete with supplied horses on an international level - and this is the first year it will hold a children's competition.
Lyla's father, Simon Ferrari, after reflecting on the progression of the young showjumper, said he couldn't believe how far she had come.
Out of hundreds of applicants from across Australia and New Zealand, Lyla is one of three children selected and now has to raise $10,000 by June to to compete in the event.
To kick off the fundraising, Lyla and her team is holding a stallion service fee auction, which closes on March 31, and a fundraising raffle drawn on May 13, in which Horseland Albury has donated the second place prize of a Collegiate jump saddle valued at $1500.
A fundraising showjumping event will also be held at the Albury Wodonga Equestrian Centre on May 14.
For more information on how to get involved, follow the team on Facebook at Team Australia - 2023 Global Amateur Showjumping Tour, or by visiting the Instagram account at teamausgat23.
Horseland Albury will also have information on its Facebook page and at the store.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
