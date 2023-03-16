More than 40 Border businesses were going the hard sell Thursday, 16 March - not for their products but to get employees through their doors.
Businesses at a Wodonga jobs expo included industries such as freight, fast-food chains, aged care, finance, solar, health, defence, emergency industries and even funeral services.
Employees and business leaders were keen to reach those looking for work, or a change of career.
Greenfreight employee James Krause said the trucking industry came with a lot of positives.
"It's the freedom on the road, you get to see a lot of Australia without having to pay for it yourself," he said.
"It's a whole different lifestyle, but long hours. I've grown up in the industry - my father's a truck driver and my brother's a diesel mechanic and a truck driver."
Mr Krause said there had been plenty of interest at the expo, ranging from younger people looking for a start to older people keen on a career change.
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said the job expo aimed to address major staff shortages in the region and to grow the Border economy.
Mr Jenkin said earlier this week that the focus of this expo had been more on getting people into work as quickly as possible, and less about long-term career planning.
"We will be having another careers expo in September," he said.
"That will have a focus on careers as much as jobs right now.
"We really want to encourage young people to attend and will work with schools as much as possible."
Sales manager at Regent Cinemas Julie Carden said attending the expo was worthwhile, especially given the business had some interest in recruitment.
"We're struggling to find staff so thought we would try something a bit different," she said. "Whatever you can think of, we've got a position available."
Employee David Vuiyle said people should consider a job at the cinemas because "it's different, fun and you can learn a number of skills".
