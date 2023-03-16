The Border Mail
Second job exhibition in Wodonga a success for business

By Sophie Else
Updated March 16 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 7:00pm
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin says he is pleased with the turnout for the second job expo in Wodonga. Picture by Layton Holley

More than 40 Border businesses were going the hard sell Thursday, 16 March - not for their products but to get employees through their doors.

