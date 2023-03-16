The opening of a new medical ward yesterday marks the end of a multi-million dollar redevelopment of a North East hospital.
Northeast Health Wangaratta's expanded and upgraded ward now has an extra 11 medical beds as part of two 20-bed medical inpatient units.
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas officially opened the new facility, which completes almost $23 million of works first announced in 2017.
The final stage also delivered a revamped emergency department with more treatment spaces, an isolation room for potentially infectious patients and a behavioural assessment room. There is also an eight-bed short stay unit, providing acute care for patients staying in the unit for less than 24 hours, as well as a 12-bed intensive care unit.
Funded through the government's Regional Health Infrastructure Fund, the project was delivered by the health service with the Victorian Health Building Authority and Lavington builder, Zauner Construction.
Northeast Health Wangaratta chief executive Libby Fifis said hospital staff members were pleased to show the minister through the redeveloped spaces.
"Our team has worked very hard over the past few years to bring this project to fruition and we thank our contractor Zauner for their efforts," she said.
Ms Thomas said: "With more space to treat patients, a bigger emergency department and a new kids ward, this upgrade will ensure local residents are getting the best care, now and into the future".
Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes welcomed the project's completion.
"The doctors and nurses do an outstanding job at Wangaratta hospital," she said.
"This upgrade will ensure that they have access to the best facilities."
