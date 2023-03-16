Country Championships contender Bianco Vilano had a trial at Wangaratta earlier this week as part of his preparation for next month's $500,000 final at Randwick.
The Ron Stubbs trained galloper finished third in his trial over 1170m.
Several of Stubbs' stable also trialled at Wangaratta including Sparring, Magmetric and Prophet's Daughter.
The trio are all likely to have their next start over next week's Albury carnival.
Sparring is set to target the $75,000 Flat Knacker, (900m) with the stable winning the feature sprint last year with Boss Lady Rocks.
"I just took Bianco Vilano and the horses who will run over the Albury carnival to Wangaratta for a bit of a hit-out," Stubbs said.
"I just wanted to give them a nice hit-out without being under too much pressure.
"I'd rather do that as opposed to racing at Wagga on Thursday where they could have had a hard run.
"They will head to Albury now with still plenty of petrol in the tank."
